Courtesy of Tim

press release: We're shooting a music video at Crucible Madison and need extras! We'll be filming a bar scene and some live performance shots, so we'll need 'bar patrons' and 'show goers' throughout the night. Staff will be there serving real drinks, so come, bring friends, and hang out while totally ignoring the cameras while taking direction from our directors. Filming begins at 6 and goes until midnight. Come as early as you can, but it's ok to show up later. To help us with our schedule, please send a private message to someone in the band what time you're available.

18+

Song for music video:

https://courtesyoftim.bandcamp.com/track/hangups-hangovers

Chorus:

I'm not drinking alone

My friends are all here by my side

We're gonna go all night, if that's what it takes to survive

I'm taking back my mind