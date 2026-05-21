Courtney Ann LaFaive, Candice Wuehle

× Expand Evelyn Nelson A close-up of Courtney Ann LaFaive. Courtney Ann LaFaive

media release: A Room of One's Own is excited to welcome Courtney Ann LaFaive and Candice Wuehle for an author event. This event is in celebration of the two author's new books, Follow the Signs and Ultranatural, respectively.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

About Follow the Signs: Searching for Linda Goodman, America's Forgotten Astrology Queen

If you have ever been asked “What’s your sign?” you have Linda Goodman to thank—or blame. America’s first New Age celebrity, Goodman’s 1968 book, Sun Signs, sold over 60 million copies, while the advance for her second book, Love Signs, broke an unprecedented $2.25 million. And yet, while Goodman was teaching the world how to search the skies for clarity, her gaze was fixed upon her own dark, mysterious pursuit.

In 1973, Goodman’s daughter was found dead and the police declared it a suicide; Goodman believed otherwise. She spent years depleting her fortune, chasing down leads that might uncover the real truth about her beloved daughter’s death. Headlines criticized and discredited Goodman, ultimately overshadowing the revolutionary nature of her work.

Courtney Ann LaFaive first discovered Goodman’s books as a teenager. Reading her astrological wisdom decades after its heyday, LaFaive contemplates the redemption of Goodman as a literary and spiritual figure, all the while reckoning with her own impulsive forays into love and relationships. Follow the Signs asks what it means when facts become stranger than fiction and who we become when we must walk away from those we love.

About Ultranatural: A Novel

Ultranatural reimagines the rise of a Britney Spears–like pop star through a mythic and unsettling lens. It follows Lacey Dove Bart, a girl from Appalachia who is transformed into “Love,” a tightly controlled celebrity whose identity is gradually consumed by the demands of fame. Exploring surveillance, performance, and the commodification of the self, the novel examines what it means to live a life shaped for public consumption—and what’s lost in the process.

Courtney Ann LaFaive is an essayist, educator, and author of two books. Her latest book is Follow the Signs: Searching for Linda Goodman, America's Forgotten Astrology Queen (University of Iowa, 2026). Her essays have been listed as notable in the 2020, 2021, and 2023 editions of the Best American Essays and can be seen or are forthcoming from The Missouri Review, Southern Humanities Review, and Literary Hub. Her work has garnered her a Fulbright Fellowship to Riga, Latvia, and support from the American-Scandinavian Foundation, Kunstnarhuset Messen (Ålvik, Norway), the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, USF Verftet (Bergen, Norway), and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Courtney is an Assistant Professor of English at the University of North Dakota and a teaching artist with the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Candice Wuehle is a novelist, poet, and instructor teaching in the Honors Program at the University of Iowa. Her first novel, MONARCH, was selected as a Best Book of 2022 by NPR and her poetry collection, Death Industrial Complex, was a finalist for the Believer Magazine Book Award. Her forthcoming novel, Ultranatural, follows a pop star reminiscent of Britany Spears as her highly surveilled and tightly controlled life contracts dangerously. Candice also runs the Substack newsletter, Bimbo Summit: A Pop Culture Study, where she regularly writes about our relationship to modern day celebrity. She is from Iowa City, Iowa, where she currently resides.