ONLINE: Courtney Barnett

× Expand Marcelle Bradbeer Courtney Barnett

media release: Courtney Barnett has today announced that she will be performing a global livestream on Thursday, December 17, from the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne. The event will be available across multiple time zones for audiences around the world and is the first full-band show she will have performed since the sold-out Corner Hotel bushfire fundraising gigs in early January.

From Where I’m Standing: Live from the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne will stream at the following times with fans around the world able to choose the most convenient stream for them:

Australia / NZ Stream - 8PM AEDT / 10PM NZDT

Australia West Coast / Asia Stream - 8PM AWST / 9PM JST & KST

UK & Europe - 8PM GMT / 9PM CET

North America East Coast - 8PM ET

North America West Coast - 8PM PT

Courtney Barnett noted, "I’m so excited to play with my band again, for the first time in nearly a year! Gonna play some old songs and some brand new ones. It’ll be a special little show in an incredible huge space"

While Barnett’s hometown of Melbourne was in lockdown for over 100 days, she was forced to swap the tour-bus for an apartment and lay low. Indeed, 2020 was the year that Barnett’s seemingly never-ending global touring schedule ground to a halt. It’s been an opportunity to regroup, think deep and rest. Eventually, it became an opportunity to write and create too.

Now re-emerging, Barnett plans to bring together her band (Bones Sloane, Dave Mudie and newest member Lucy Waldron on cello) to one of Australia’s most extraordinary buildings, the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne for a very special, very beautiful, one-night-only live event.

Working with film-maker Derry Sheehan, Barnett and band will perform smack-bang in the middle of the exhibition hall in one of Melbourne’s most beautiful, landmark building s . They’ll perform some of her classics and premiere a bunch of brand new compositions.

Fans can purchase tickets HERE to watch the concert, on sale from Thursday, November 26th at 5pm ET / 2pm PT for all livestreams. With no audience in attendance, the only way to see the show will be to buy a ticket to the livestream.

The concert's title From Where I’m Standing is taken from a line in Barnett’s song "City Looks Pretty" which was inspired by a period of self-imposed isolation. The song, which appears on her award-winning 2018 release Tell Me How You Really Feel has felt eerily prescient these last few months.

Constructed for the 1880 Melbourne International Exhibition, the Royal Exhibition Building was the first Australian building to receive UNESCO World Heritage Listing. This grand event space has been an iconic presence in Barnett’s home city for 140 years and is under the custodianship of Museums Victoria. It was built by David Mitchell, father of famed operatic soprano Dame Nellie Melba, who performed in the building in 1907 and whom Courtney Melba Barnett was named after.

Barnett is also incredibly excited to partner with Driift in their first ever Australian production. Driift are responsible for recent global streaming events featuring Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue, Niall Horan and Laura Marling.

Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building sits on Country of the Boonwurrung and Woi Wurrung (Wurundjeri) peoples of the eastern Kulin Nations. Courtney Barnett, Look Out Kid, Driift, Milk! Records and Remote Control acknowledge the land's traditional owners.