Courtney Deisch

to Google Calendar - Courtney Deisch - 2020-02-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Courtney Deisch - 2020-02-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Courtney Deisch - 2020-02-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Courtney Deisch - 2020-02-04 00:00:00

UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Gelsy Verna Project Space, Art Lofts, 111 N Frances St.

This collection of objects considers the historical experience of sending and receiving photographs through the material that packaged them. In the current era in which to send a photograph involves the push of a button on a smartphone, the exhibit forces the viewer to contemplate the value of the photograph by removing them from the objects which package them. The show asks the question: In the absence of context, what power do the ways in which we have sent and received photographs hold?

Info

UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-262-1660
