Courtney Deisch

press release: Gelsy Verna Project Space, Art Lofts, 111 N Frances St.

This collection of objects considers the historical experience of sending and receiving photographs through the material that packaged them. In the current era in which to send a photograph involves the push of a button on a smartphone, the exhibit forces the viewer to contemplate the value of the photograph by removing them from the objects which package them. The show asks the question: In the absence of context, what power do the ways in which we have sent and received photographs hold?