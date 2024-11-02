Courtney Hartman, Sam Ness

media release: $20. At Leola Hall (Sauk Prairie River Arts Center: 105 9th St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578)

Courtney Hartman is a Colorado-born guitarist, singer, writer and producer best known for her work beneath the surface, writing and recording with artists throughout the folk community. With the release of her newest album, “Glade”, Courtney takes us with her into a world of her own making, with songs about home and abiding; pulling out the marrow of what makes us good and what makes us kin. Acoustic Guitar Magazine recognizes Courtney as a “distinctive guitar stylist… and a songwriter that delights and disturbs” while PopMatters calls her music “a delicate light glistening softly in the darkness.”

From theater performer to full-time busker and wanderer, festivals and cafes, Sam Ness has shared the stage with America (The Band), Styx, Night Ranger, Chris Barron (Spin Doctors), and many others. Mixing Traditional Folk/Americana roots with a new-age Alternative Singer/Songwriter feel, Sam Ness finds inspiration in the ancient cobblestone streets across the globe. Sometimes wild and dance oriented, other moments raw, emotional, and punctuated by moments of silence, Sam’s show changes every night.