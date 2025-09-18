media release: "Microplastic Aggressions: The Last Straw," mixed media collage by Courtney Henson Brienen

Courtney Henson Brienen has degrees in painting, textiles and art history and combines these areas in her art making. She began her work experimenting with materials — plastic from daily life sewn within painted and stitched works — to develop a new material vocabulary.

The gallery is on display through the rest of September.