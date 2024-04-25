Courtyard At Fitchburg Assisted Living Grand Opening

media release: 3:00pm-6:00pm, Thursday, April 25, 5669 Wilshire Drive, Fitchburg

Please join Courtyard at Fitchburg, City of Fitchburg, and Fitchburg Chamber on Thursday, April 25, from 3:00pm-6:00pm for the official grand opening of the assisted living building. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:00pm. There will be refreshments, entertainment (a caricature artist; music by Jay Isaacson, singing pianist, and the Steve Jacob Trio), and tours throughout the event. This is the second phase of the project opening the Assisted Living Community. The Memory Care Community was completed in 2023.

Please RSVP to Karen Jeffers, kjeffers@encorecares.com or call 608-886-6711.