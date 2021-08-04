media release: Chrysalis Courtyard Pop Up, every Wednesday thru Oct 6 from 4-7pm (weather permitting),Chrysalis Hair and Body, 255 N. Sherman Ave. Madison 53704.

Outdoor pop up event featuring resale, vintage, local wares, workshops, cottage bakers, handmade self care products, and more! Fairweather event, keep an eye on the event page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/1065336260658571/

Each week features different vendors and artists. Pop over and check it out!