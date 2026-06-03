Cousins Main Lobster Food Truck

media release:

Event Description

Gear up for an extraordinary day, brimming with the freshest Maine lobster delights straight to your plate!

2 dates to choose from!

Mark Your Calendar:

Saturday, June 27th

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Join us for a full afternoon of lobster rolls, tacos, bisque, tots, and more — paired with great drinks and a perfect outdoor setting.

Sunday, August 9th

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

We’ll be set up at Capital Brewery & Bier Garten as the Roll & Stroll Pancreatic Cancer Fundraiser wraps up. Participants return around 11AM, making it the perfect time to grab a well-earned meal.

Come out to support the event, welcome participants back, and enjoy lobster rolls, tacos, bisque, tots, and more fresh from the truck.

Whether you’re walking, supporting, or just stopping by — it’s a great day to be there.

7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton, WI 53562

Spread the word and lock in the date for an indulgent lobster feast! For a seamless experience, grab our Cousins Maine Lobster mobile app. Simply set your location to Milwaukee, IL, and let the lobster love commence at 12:00 PM!

Collect points with each order and revel in the joy of lobster! For a contactless breeze, we welcome major Debit & Credit cards, including contactless payments. Please note, we’re going cashless at the truck.

Let the lobster celebration kick off! Can’t wait to see you there for a day filled with delectable delights and unforgettable lobster memories!

Take a peek at the menu they have to offer before they get here!

media release: Please NOTE: We do NOT allow dogs when LIVE music is performing, and some special events.

Otherwise, ALL dogs MUST be leashed and under owners control at ALL times. NO dogs are allowed inside the building.