press release:

Crossroads of Ideas. Covert Coordination: How Russians and “Suspicious” Groups Used Social Media to Interfere in the U.S. Elections

Crossroads is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

By tracking 87 million digital ads exposed to 17,000 individuals of the U.S. voting age population, Professor Young Mie Kim and her research team, Project DATA (Digital Ad Tracking & Analysis), uncovered Russian interference in the elections and assessed the likelihood of coordination between Russian and unidentifiable “suspicious” groups.

7 – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7

Discovery Building

330 N. Orchard St.

Madison, WI 53715

Free, registration requested

http://discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads