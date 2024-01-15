COVID-19 Community Safety

media release: Your friends, elders, students, colleagues, and family need protecting from the latest COVID19 wave. You, too, deserve to be safe and in community this spring! Join this Zoom call to meet folks in the Madison area who care about preventing respiratory disease; to order free masks, air purifiers, and more on the spot; and to share the tools YOU have developed for keeping safe from COVID19. Organized by UW Madison graduate students, all community members welcome