ONLINE: COVID-19 Epidemiology and Control: A Multilevel Perspective

press release: Over 11,000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19. Many more have suffered illness due to the virus. After two years battling COVID, uncertainty about our shared future remains. What is certain, though, is that Wisconsin is in need of information and healing as we continue to cope with the pandemic and its effects. Medical researchers in our state have been working hard over the past two years to mediate this complex public health crisis and to move us on towards a healthier future. To gather and share their wisdom, the Wisconsin Academy presents “COVID Two Years On,” a series of conversations with researchers in the field about the challenges and triumphs they’ve experienced and about the new insights they’ve gained working on COVID-related research.

“COVID-19 Epidemiology and Control: A Multilevel Perspective" with public health researcher Dr. Jonathan Temte

April 7 | 7-8:15 pm

Dr. Temte has had the unique experience of transiting the pandemic on many levels: from home and community, through clinical practice, and as part of vaccine policy creation on state and national levels. This personal tour will provide perspectives on COVID-19 informed by studies of SARS-CoV-2 epidemiology within a Wisconsin school district and across the UW-Madison campus, the challenges of initiating Wisconsin’s vaccine distribution strategy, and the development and refinement of the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine policy.

All talks are free and hosted as webinars over Zoom. Pre-registration is required; a join link will be sent to the email you provide.