ONLINE: COVID-19 Health Insurance Changes, Part 1

press release: Join Covering Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Enrollment Network, the Wisconsin Primary Health Care Association, and Partnership Community Health Center with Foundation Communities for a special learning opportunity. This two-part webinar series will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on health insurance enrollment and focus on how to help consumers obtain and maintain coverage during this challenging time.

Topics will include: what to count as income (stimulus checks, unemployment, etc.), recent BadgerCare Plus policy changes, loss of coverage and Special Enrollment Periods, opportunities to save money on the Marketplace, and special considerations to help consumers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dates and Times:

Part 1: Thursday, May 14, 2020 1:00 - 2:00pm* - BadgerCare Plus policy changes and program updates & COVID-19 assistance program’s impact on financial eligibility

Part 2: Thursday, May 21, 2020 1:00 - 2:00pm* - COBRA & Marketplace considerations

* Presenters will remain online after the webinars for questions and discussion.

The trainings will be recorded and archived online at coveringwi.org/assisters.

Join:

May 14, 2020 - COVID-19 health insurance changes, Part 1:

Go to: https://uwmadison.webex.com/ uwmadison/onstage/g.php?MTID= e8995019150241af5544e56838aec7 896

uwmadison/onstage/g.php?MTID= e8995019150241af5544e56838aec7 896 Next to “Event Status” click “Register” (you can do this in advance or on the day of event)

Enter your information and click “Submit”

On the day of event, click “Join event” or “Join Now”

Password: COVID-19

To join by phone:

Phone Number: 415-655-0001

Access code: 196 390 592

Password: 26843019

New link information will be forthcoming for the presentation on May 21, 2020.