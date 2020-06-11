ONLINE: COVID-19 Health Insurance Changes, Part 3

press release:

Join Covering Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Enrollment Network, the Wisconsin Primary Health Care Association, and Partnership Community Health Center for a special learning opportunity. Part 3 of the COVID-19 health insurance enrollment training series will answer questions that were asked during the first two parts (including responses from the WI Department of Health Services), clarify the distinction between Healthcare.gov’s Medicaid Gap Special Enrollment Period vs Wisconsin’s Medicaid Gap Filling, and address new COBRA changes.

Plus, you have the opportunity to submit questions that may be answered during the training. Submit questions here. Please submit questions by Wednesday, June 3rd to allow us ample time to review.

Join:

Thursday, June 11th, 10:30am - 12:00pm

Part 3: Review, Recap, Discussion

Go to: https://uwmadison.webex.com/ uwmadison/onstage/g.php?MTID= e5cffeaddce245948b1cd2affc2fda 11f

uwmadison/onstage/g.php?MTID= e5cffeaddce245948b1cd2affc2fda 11f Next to “Event Status” click “Register” (you can do this in advance or on the day of event)

Enter your information and click “Submit”

On the day of event, click “Join event” or “Join Now”

Password: COVID-19

To join by phone:

Phone number: 415-655-0001

Access code: 120 747 9946

Password: 26843019

To watch the recordings for Parts 1 and 2, please visit: https://www.coveringwi.org/ assister-trainings