ONLINE: COVID-19 Loss Support Group

press release:COVID-19 Loss Group is for adults grieving the death of any loved one due to the COVID-19 virus. It meets every other Wednesday, and participants can attend as often as they feel the need for support. In July, meetings are July 14 and 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required; call (608) 327-7118. There is no cost to attend this group.

These grief support groups meet virtually—via online video chat using a tablet, computer or smartphone, which means people can join from anywhere in southern Wisconsin. Anyone who is grieving a death may join, even if the person who died was not a hospice patient.

There is no fee for these programs if a participant’s family member was served by Agrace Hospice Care or another hospice in the past 12 months. Modest fees may apply for others, and fees can be lowered or waived, if needed.