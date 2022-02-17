ONLINE: COVID-19: Next Steps to Normalcy

media release: What is the future outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Two years in, the pandemic has reshaped our country and the world, and we face yet another phase of the crisis with the omicron variant.

What does the path forward look like?

World-renowned virologist Dr. Paul Ahlquist will moderate a discussion on where we are, the outlook for moving out of the crisis and into recovery, and how we can manage this new normal going forward.

Ahlquist, the director for the Rowe Center for Research in Virology at the Morgridge Institute, will be joined by epidemiologist Dr. Tony Goldberg (UW-Madison), health economist Dr. Reka Sundaram-Stukel (Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services), and Chief Science Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard (Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services).

Panelists will discuss: