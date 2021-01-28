ONLINE: COVID-19 Response: Campus Community Information Session

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ore1m5W6_JY

media release: Join us for the latest on spring COVID-19 testing requirements and the Safer Badgers app. Panelists will talk about recent updates, including the switch to drop-in testing and the soft launch of the Badger Badge. They will answer the most frequently asked questions about testing site safety, how to provide test samples, building and facilities access, and other topics.

Live interpreter link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/92834052957​

Live captioning link: https://www.streamtext.net/player?event=UW_SaferBadgers_Jan28_500to600