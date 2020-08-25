ONLINE: COVID-19 Scams and What You Need to Know

press release: Have you received a call from a “contact tracer” asking you for personal information? Or perhaps you’re considering ordering PPE from an unfamiliar website. How can you tell if it’s legitimate? Scammers follow the news to try and make money off the global pandemic. They prey on consumer fear and confusion. Join us on Tuesday, August 25, at 11am, for an active discussion. You’ll learn about the most current COVID-19 scams taking place in the marketplace, and what to do if you or a loved one becomes a victim.

Guest Speaker: Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau.

RSVP.