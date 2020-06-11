ONLINE: COVID-19, Trade Tensions, Turbulent Markets: Trouble for Wisconsin Agriculture

press release: COVID-19, TRADE TENSIONS, TURBULENT MARKETS -Trouble for Wisconsin Agriculture

June 11 • 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Online Panel Discussion

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

The Covid-19 pandemic, escalating tensions between the US and China, and rising protectionism and tariffs around the world have major ramifications for Wisconsin Agriculture. Be part of this lunchtime panel discussion on these issues led by veteran farm broadcaster Pam Jahnke.This is a free event, but registration is required. To register visit: eastasia.wisc.edu/eansignup/

This event is a collaboration between the University of Wisconsin’s Center for East Asian Studies and Wiscpolitcs.com in partnership with the sponsors below.Panelists will discuss:• Current state of U.S.- East Asian trade relations• Impact on local and global economy• What we can expect going forward.

Pam Jahnke, moderator, aka “Fabulous Farm Babe”, Wisconsin Farm Report Radio

Dr. Ian Coxhead, UW-Madison Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics

Don Radtke, Wisconsin Farm Bureau

Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, Senate Agriculture Committee member

Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, farmer, Assembly Agriculture Committee member (invited)

Cal Dalton, farmer, United Wisconsin Grain Producers board member

The East Asia Now Series is made possible by a Title VI grant to support international education from the US Department of Education. For more information please visit eastasia.wisc.edu.