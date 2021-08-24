ONLINE: COVID-19 Update and the Journey to Getting Latinos in our County Vaccinated
media release:
Welcome to our Latina Leadership and Wellness Series. Join us for lively discussion with guests Dr. Patricia Tellez-Giron, local Latina family physician, and Shiva Bidar, UW Health vice president and chief diversity oficer; both are co-chairs of The Latino Health Council who led the vaccine effort for Latinos in Dane county. Find out what they learned and how they made this success possible!
Info
Health & Fitness, Lectures & Seminars