COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County-Allied Family Center, Fitchburg 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County are hosting a clinic administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for ages 18 and older.

Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club, 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Second shot: Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club, Saturday, May 15, 2021, starting at 10:00 AM

Providing COVID-19 vaccinations directly to the communities BGCDC serves to increase access and eliminate barriers. Registration is now full for the April 24 clinic. Walk-ups will be available while supplies last. Identification is required.

608-661-4726
