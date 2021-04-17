COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

media release: The Hmong Institute is partnering with Access Community Health Centers, WI Hmong Nurse Association, and Hmong Medical Association to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to Hmong and Southeast Asians on Saturday, April 17, 2021, 9:00 a.m. - 1 p.m. at The Hmong Institute, 4402 Femrite Drive, Madison. For an appointment, call May Lor at 608-692-4660.

The pandemic has highlighted the health disparities and inequalities that exist with administration of the vaccine. People of color are getting vaccinated at rates below their representation of the general population. The latest DHS data shows that 36.2% of Whites have been vaccinated compared to 29.3% of Asian, 23.1%of Native Americans, and 16.3% of Blacks.

Peng Her, CEO of The Hmong Institute said, “Even though Governor Evers has made everyone over the age of 16 eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, our community is still having challenges in accessing the vaccine. For Whites, they can watch the news to see where vaccine clinics are being held or can use the internet to look up where vaccine appointments are available and can drive to other cities to get their vaccine shots. For many in the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, language and travel continue to be two biggest barriers. Language barriers discourage many from watching the evening news in English, resulting in not knowing where vaccine clinics are being held. Many lack the computer skills to look up where vaccine appointments are available. Lastly, for most people who may be working two jobs they cannot drive to another city to get a vaccine shot.”

Dr. Ken Loving, CEO at Access Community Health Centers said, “We recognize the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on communities of color during the pandemic. Access is privileged to partner with the Hmong Institute to vaccinate members of the Hmong and Southeast Asian communities.

The vaccine clinic is by appointment only. Hmong doctors and nurses are volunteering to help reduce fear and questions about the vaccine safety and potential side effects after getting vaccinated. The Hmong Institute, Hmong Nurses Association, and Hmong Medical Association wants to remove barriers that prevent the Hmong and Southeast Asian community from gaining access to the vaccine.