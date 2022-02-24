COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog: I am pleased to announce that at my request Public Health Madison and Dane County will be holding a free vaccine clinic on Thursday, February 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Kennedy Heights Community Center, 199 Kennedy Heights. All three vaccines--Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson--will be available while supplies last.

No ID is necessary and you will not be asked to share your immigration status. Whether you need your first or second shot or you need a booster, this is a great opportunity to protect yourself, your family and your community from Covid.

Here are a some of key facts to know. Recent data from Public Health Madison & Dane County shows people who have received a booster are:

Seven times less likely to test positive for COVID;

Fifty-seven times less likely to be hospitalized; and

Fifty-eight times less likely to die.

The vaccines are safe, effective, and have been given to millions of people. If you cannot make it on February 24, please visit Public Health's website for other near-by options.