COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
to
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: The Urban League, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Fountain of Life, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and others are partnering with SSM Health to host this FREE vaccine clinic on the southside. Tuesday, May 25 | 2:00 to 7:00 PM, ULGM, 2222 S. Park Street.
✔ Walk-ins welcome
✔ No ID required
✔ No insurance required
✔ 12 years and older
✔ Do not need to be an SSM Health patient
✔ Music by DJ
Second dose will be administered on June 15.