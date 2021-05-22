COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

press release: The Urban League, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Fountain of Life, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and others are partnering with SSM Health to host this FREE vaccine clinic on the southside. Tuesday, May 25 | 2:00 to 7:00 PM, ULGM, 2222 S. Park Street.

✔ Walk-ins welcome

✔ No ID required

✔ No insurance required

✔ 12 years and older

✔ Do not need to be an SSM Health patient

✔ Music by DJ

Second dose will be administered on June 15.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1407570589597734