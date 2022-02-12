COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

EAST SIDE COVID VACCINATION CLINIC

East Side businesses (including the Harmony Bar) and community organizations are happy to be able to offer Covid vaccines (1st shot, 2nd shot, and booster shots) to members of our community who are age 12 and older. In collaboration with SSM Health, we will be providing doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

