COVID-19 Vaccination
media release: Vaccination Options from Public Health Madison & Dane County, as of July 2021:
Public Health offers vaccination at our South Madison and East Washington offices. Appointments are recommended but not required. If you need help booking an appointment, please call (608) 242-6328.
- South Park Street Clinic (2230 S. Park Street, Madison)
- Monday: 8am-3pm
- Wednesday: 12pm-7pm
- Friday: 8am-3pm
- East Washington Avenue Clinic (2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison):
- Tuesday: 12pm-7pm
- Thursday: 8am-3pm
We try to offer all three vaccines at our clinic, but supplies may vary by day. At this time, there is a shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Wisconsin, so we likely will not be able to accommodate requests for this vaccine type for the foreseeable future. 12 to 17 year olds are able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they arrive to be vaccinated. If this is not possible, a parent or guardian needs to be reachable by phone.
Visit our website to book an appointment at either location.
Pop-Up Clinics
We are also hosting lots of pop-up clinics throughout the county! See our map for the latest upcoming clinics. Check the details for each clinic to learn more about locations, hours, and types of vaccine available. For nearly every clinic, we try to offer all three vaccines (pending availability), so people ages 12 and up are welcome to get vaccinated.
We're finalizing details for a number of clinics and adding more daily, so check back often! Is your public pop-up clinic missing? Let us know!
Other Vaccination Options
- Local businesses and sites. VaccineFinder allows you to easily find vaccine near you at pharmacies, healthcare providers, and community sites.
- Your healthcare provider. Some providers will vaccinate you, even if you are not their patient. Call your provider, or check a local healthcare provider’s website.
- UW-Madison. UW–Madison is vaccinating all eligible students and employees.
- Vaccine for homebound residents. For Dane County residents who are homebound, we can assist with getting you vaccinated! Call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at (608) 240-7400 for more information.