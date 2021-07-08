COVID-19 Vaccination

media release: Vaccination Options from Public Health Madison & Dane County, as of July 2021:

Public Health offers vaccination at our South Madison and East Washington offices. Appointments are recommended but not required. If you need help booking an appointment, please call (608) 242-6328.

South Park Street Clinic (2230 S. Park Street, Madison)

Monday: 8am-3pm

Wednesday: 12pm-7pm

Friday: 8am-3pm

East Washington Avenue Clinic (2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison):

Tuesday: 12pm-7pm

Thursday: 8am-3pm

We try to offer all three vaccines at our clinic, but supplies may vary by day. At this time, there is a shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Wisconsin, so we likely will not be able to accommodate requests for this vaccine type for the foreseeable future. 12 to 17 year olds are able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they arrive to be vaccinated. If this is not possible, a parent or guardian needs to be reachable by phone.

Visit our website to book an appointment at either location.

Pop-Up Clinics

We are also hosting lots of pop-up clinics throughout the county! See our map for the latest upcoming clinics. Check the details for each clinic to learn more about locations, hours, and types of vaccine available. For nearly every clinic, we try to offer all three vaccines (pending availability), so people ages 12 and up are welcome to get vaccinated.

We're finalizing details for a number of clinics and adding more daily, so check back often! Is your public pop-up clinic missing? Let us know!

Other Vaccination Options