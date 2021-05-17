media release: Beginning Monday, May 17, University Health Services will offer COVID-19 vaccination to anyone 12 and older. You do not need to be affiliated with the university to get vaccinated on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for young people age 12 and older. The authorization was also approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

UHS has provided COVID-19 vaccines since January 5 and has offered all three currently authorized vaccines, including the two-dose mRNA vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna - and the one-dose Janssen/Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was available to people 16 and older.

Campus vaccination is currently provided at the Nicholas Recreation Center Monday through Friday between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, closed between noon and 1 p.m. for lunch. Vaccination is available by appointment or on a drop-in basis.

However, UHS advises that individuals between 12 and 18 make an appointment so they can select which vaccine they will receive, since only Pfizer is authorized at this time for this age group. Specific vaccine types cannot be guaranteed for those without an appointment.

Visit go.wisc.edu/covid19vaccine for more information about scheduling appointments, instructions for getting to and parking at the vaccination site, and more. Vaccination is free and you do not need to present identification.

An adult must be present with anyone under age 18 at the vaccine site, except those who are UW-Madison students or employees. Additionally, a parent or guardian must sign a consent form prior to vaccine administration. The consent form is available either at the site or in the online portal for appointment information.

If you have questions about vaccines, contact uhs@uhs.wisc.edu or call the UHS nurse line at 608-265-5600.

UW-Madison students and employees vaccinated off campus are encouraged to upload their vaccine records here: go.wisc.edu/uploadvaccine.

For more information about vaccination in Wisconsin, visit: www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19 /vaccine.htm

For information about vaccination from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including among the newly eligible population, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n cov/vaccines/keythingstoknow.h tml