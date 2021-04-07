COVID-19 Vaccination

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends visiting VaccineFinder to find vaccine near you. Other options for getting vaccinated include:

Public Health. Public Health Madison & Dane County is now collecting vaccine sign up information through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) sign up form . This adds you to our list. We will send you an appointment email if you are eligible, and we have an appointment available for you.

Vaccines provided by Public Health Madison & Dane County are given at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison by appointment only. People with appointments can walk up, bike up, or drive. Transportation is available for those who need it. More information about this service is provided when an appointment is made.

I'm homebound or someone I know is homebound. How can they get vaccine? For Dane County residents who are homebound, we can assist with getting you vaccinated! Call ADRC at (608) 240-7400 for more information.