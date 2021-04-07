COVID-19 Vaccination
to
media release: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends visiting VaccineFinder to find vaccine near you. Other options for getting vaccinated include:
- Area pharmacies. Community pharmacies and those participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program might have vaccine available. Check the website for your local pharmacy, such as Walgreens , Costco , Hy-Vee , CVS , Hometown Pharmacy , Wal-Mart , Pick-n-Save, and Metro Market .
- Mass vaccination sites. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is operating a series of vaccination sites . Any Wisconsin resident is able to be vaccinated at these sites , though keep in mind wherever you get your first dose, you will need to get your second dose there too.
- A healthcare provider. Visit a provider's website for more instructions. Some providers will vaccinate you, even if you are not their patient. Below are websites to a few of the most common providers in the area:
- Access Community Health Centers
- Group Health Cooperative
- SSM Health
- Stoughton Health
- UnityPoint Health – Meriter
- University Health Services
- UW Health
- Public Health. Public Health Madison & Dane County is now collecting vaccine sign up information through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) sign up form . This adds you to our list. We will send you an appointment email if you are eligible, and we have an appointment available for you.
- Vaccines provided by Public Health Madison & Dane County are given at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison by appointment only. People with appointments can walk up, bike up, or drive. Transportation is available for those who need it. More information about this service is provided when an appointment is made.
I'm homebound or someone I know is homebound. How can they get vaccine? For Dane County residents who are homebound, we can assist with getting you vaccinated! Call ADRC at (608) 240-7400 for more information.
Info
Health & Fitness, Public Notices