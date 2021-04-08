COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall

press release: Public Health Madison & Dane County will be hosting a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, April 8, at 6p. Public health experts will address common concerns related to differences among vaccine efficacy and provide an update about the vaccine distribution process in Dane County. The event is free and everyone is encouraged to attend. The event will be held on Zoom and participants can register here to receive the Zoom link to attend. The event will be limited to 500 people on a first come, first served basis.