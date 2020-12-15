ONLINE: COVID and Restaurants: Where do We go From Here?

media release: What are some of the problems you see in the restaurant world right now that COVID laid bare, and what are the opportunities to change them? Join REAP and our panel of restaurant and small business owners as we tackle this big and important question.

Learn about how our panelists are dealing with the upheavals their industry is facing, the impacts to the local food system, and how we can support efforts to move the industry forward in a more equitable and sustainable way.

We have a power-house panel featuring:

State Representative-Elect Francesca Hong, chef and owner of Morris Ramen and co-founder of Cook It Forward

Chef, Urban Planner, and Black foodways sustainer Adrian Lipscombe of Uptowne Cafe & Bakery and the 40 Acres Project

Carmella Glenn, director of Just Dane’s Just Bakery

Chef Evan Dannels, owner and executive chef of Cadre

Christy McKenzie, founder of Pasture & Plenty, and co-owner of Edible Madison magazine

Chef Tory Miller, fierce advocate for local food and chef and owner of the fabled L'Etoile, Graze and Estrellon restaurants in Madison

Anna Landmark, co-owner of Landmark Creamery Provisions and the Farm to Business Manager at REAP Food Group, will be moderating the panel

Register in advance for this event! After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

This programming is made possible through a grant from from Compeer Financial / Fund for Rural America.