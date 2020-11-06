ONLINE: COVID in Native Communities

press release: On November 6, Wunk Sheek will be partnering with AISES (American Indian Science and Engineering Society) to host a virtual discussion about the effects of COVID-19 on Native communities, with a focus on Native communities in Wisconsin. Online. 4 p.m. Information: wunksheekuw@gmail.com

Wunk Sheek Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WunkSheek

Wunk Sheek Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wunksheek/ or @wunksheek

November is Native American Heritage Month, a month dedicated to celebrating the rich and diverse culture, history, and contributions of Native people. Holding its’ origin with a weeklong celebration during November 23–30, 1986, a proclamation was passed in 1990 to designate the entire month of November as National Native American Heritage Month. Each year, Wunk Sheek and campus partners host a series of events across the university to celebrate the rich history, culture, and heritage of Native people at UW–Madison.

Wunk Sheek, founded in 1968, is an organization that serves students of indigenous identity and members of the UW–Madison community interested in indigenous issues, culture, and history. Wunk Sheek gives students of indigenous identity: A way to socialize with one another. A way to connect with other UW–Madison student organizations. A way to represent indigenous communities to the wider UW–Madison community.

Due to the current situation surrounding Covid-19, programming for Native American Heritage Month will be following UW–Madison Smart Restart, Public Health of Madison & Dane County, and Center for Disease and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for practicing social distancing and group gatherings. Programming for Native American Heritage Month will be utilizing various virtual and social media platforms during the month of November.

For more detailed information on events, please click on the event titles below, contact us at wunksheekuw@gmail.com, and follow us on social media.