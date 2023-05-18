Covington Groove, Groove Roulette (Kyle Rightley, Samuel Wyatt, Aaron Metz & Victor Reid), carisa

media release:$10 ADV / $15 DOS

Groove Roulette is back starting the first of 4 summer shows at The Bur Oak featuring amazing musicians from Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago who are gonna kick off a summer of shows.

Opening Act: carisa

carisa's music is best categorized as bedroom cafe. It hints at some of her influences, primarily bossa nova, folk, and jazz. Her lyrics are often straight from the pages of her journal and are always autobiographical in some way. She primarily performs music with her guitar, Moonshadow, but has also been seen caressing a keyboard.

Groove Roulette

For those of you who are new to the concept, Groove Roulette is a music series where four musicians from four different musical acts from different genres come together and create original improvised musical alchemy. After a year and a half break, Groove Roulette is back.

This Groove Roulette lineup will feature:

Kyle Rightley from The Civil Engineers on guitar

Samuel Wyatt from Covington Groove on keys

Aaron Metz from Maestranza on bass

Victor Reid from V.I.P. on drums

Closing Set by Covington Groove

Covington Groove is an on-the-rise Chicago based Blues Rock Fusion Jam Band with a solid Funk Rock Rhythm section that grabs new fans wherever they play.

Lead by powerhouse guitar player Ben Bollero and the next big name behind the keys Samuel Wyatt, Covington brings you a sound that you won’t soon forget! Can’t put your finger on it, but you gotta grab a handful. Covington Groove is a new sound that pushes the envelope while giving a sense of nostalgia. Drawing from the influences of bands such as Gary Clark Jr., Dr. John, Lettuce, Jimi Hendrix, Umphrey’s McGee, At The Drive In, Bernhoft, Deep Purple & The Beatles; Covington Groove is the new sound.

Covington Groove, as whole, has opened up for some amazing acts including Big Head Todd & The Monsters; the four time Grammy Award winning Mark Lettieri of Snarky puppy; Kick the Cat featuring Kris Myers of Umphrey’s McGee; and four time Grammy winners Zach Brock & Bob Lanzetti of Snarky Puppy.