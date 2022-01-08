Cowboy Amazing, Something Is Waiting, Disgunt, Solshade
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Cowboy Amazing
Cowboy Amazing
media release: Come on out for a night of post hardcore/rock n roll scuzz/grody death metal and alt metal. Event WILL require vax cards for entry. Featuring:
Cowboy Amazing-Madison party locals who play chaotic hardcore and have an onstage mannequin to get the pit movin'.
https://cowboyamazing.bandcamp.com/album/theres-nothing-more-american-than-wearing-something-elses-skin
Something is Waiting-Chicago urban street beat R N R groove alt metal.
https://somethingiswaiting.bandcamp.com/album/songs-for-the-sally-beauty-pavilion-lp
Disgunt-Discordant Madison death djent
https://disgunt.bandcamp.com/track/the-devils-descendent
Solshade-Madison based proggy metal laced groove rock.
https://solshade.bandcamp.com/releases
Doors at 7, music at 7:30. $7. Bring your Vax cards/masks.