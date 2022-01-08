Cowboy Amazing, Something Is Waiting, Disgunt, Solshade

× Expand courtesy Cowboy Amazing Cowboy Amazing

media release: Come on out for a night of post hardcore/rock n roll scuzz/grody death metal and alt metal. Event WILL require vax cards for entry. Featuring:

Cowboy Amazing-Madison party locals who play chaotic hardcore and have an onstage mannequin to get the pit movin'.

https://cowboyamazing.bandcamp.com/album/theres-nothing-more-american-than-wearing-something-elses-skin

Something is Waiting-Chicago urban street beat R N R groove alt metal.

https://somethingiswaiting.bandcamp.com/album/songs-for-the-sally-beauty-pavilion-lp

Disgunt-Discordant Madison death djent

https://disgunt.bandcamp.com/track/the-devils-descendent

Solshade-Madison based proggy metal laced groove rock.

https://solshade.bandcamp.com/releases

Doors at 7, music at 7:30. $7. Bring your Vax cards/masks.