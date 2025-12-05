media release: CPC presents “Christmas FM: a celebration of the Nativity in sound and story." This evening brings together the CPC Chancel Choir and guest musicians to share carols from around the world in a light-hearted evening for the whole family.

This concert is FREE to the public, though any donations or monetary gifts received will fund future concerts at CPC. Hope to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1541103897209468/