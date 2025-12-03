media release: CPC’s music ministry follows Christmas FM (on Dec. 5) with “Christmas Jazz,” an evening where our choir and musical friends will explore this unique musical genre, as the audience is invited to join in the singing and the finger snapping.

This concert is FREE to the public, though any donations or monetary gifts received will fund future concerts at CPC. Hope to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/3798912460401395/