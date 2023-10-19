media release: This training will be taught by Johnny Winston Jr. of Johnny Winston CARES CPR Training and hosted on Thursday, October 19 from 5:30 - 8:00pm at the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness Center: 6601 Grand Teton Plaza, Suite A2 Madison, WI 53719 This certification will be valid for 2 years and provides the skills and confidence needed to handle a cardiac emergency for an adult, child or infant.