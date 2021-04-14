ONLINE: Crack in Los Angeles: Policing the Crisis and the War on Drugs

press release: The Havens Wright Center for Social Justice has organized a series of interactive online lectures throughout the fall 2020 semester. These talks explore some of the multifaceted crises we are facing in 2020, and how people are resisting oppression and exploitation across the world. Talks also explore history, literature, and new technology. All talks are open to the public. You do not have to be affiliated to any academic institution or organization to participate.

All Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online on zoom this semester. To attend an event you must register in advance on Eventbrite (you can register on our website, or follow the links below). You will be sent a confirmation email after registering, and on the day of the talk you will be sent a link to join the zoom call, along with instructions on how to join. If you do not receive the meeting link please make sure to check your junk mail folder. For any additional information on how to use the technology please email trongone@wisc.edu.

Donna Murch is associate professor of history at Rutgers University. She is currently completing a new trade press book entitled Crack in Los Angeles: Policing the Crisis and the War on Drugs. She also has a forthcoming books of essays that will be published later this year entitled, Assata Taught Me: State Violence, Mass Incarceration and the Movement for Black Lives. In October 2010, Murch published the award-winning monograph Living for the City: Migration, Education and the Rise of the Black Panther Party in Oakland, California with the University of North Carolina Press, which won the Phillis Wheatley prize in December 2011. She has written for the Sunday Washington Post, New Republic, Nation, Boston Review, The Chronicle for Higher Education, Black Scholar, and the Journal of American History as well as appearing in Stanley Nelson’s documentary, Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution.