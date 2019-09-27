Crackle: Fire & Froth

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release:

Friday, Sept. 27 or  Friday, Oct. 4

Be inspired by the beauty of a crisp fall evening in Olbrich's outdoor gardens! Watch the flames from bonfires dance on the Great Lawn, groove to live music, enjoy a variety of food offerings provided by some of Madison's favorite food carts, and sip frothy Wisconsin micro-brews!

Admission $20 Members / $25 Non-members

Purchase pre-sale tickets for both event dates online at Brown Paper Tickets - check back soon for pre-sale date/time! Pre-sale tickets guarantee admittance on the day of the event, not priority entrance. Pre-sale and day of event ticket purchasers will be admitted at the same time when doors open at 6:45 p.m.

  • If the weather is good the day of the event , an additional 250 tickets will be sold online starting at 2 p.m.

Event is rain or shine - music, bars, and food vendors will be moved inside in the event of heavy rain. Must be 21 years old to attend. Tickets are non-refundable. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs; no seating will be provided outdoors.

GLEAM, Art in a New Light will be viewable for CRACKLE attendees only on Friday, September 27 and Friday, October 4.

Info

Special Events
608-246-4550
