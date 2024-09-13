press release: Let’s get CRACK-A-LACKIN’!! Your favorite fall tradition at the Gardens is back with blazing bonfires on the Great Lawn, booty shaking live music from local bands, frothy Wisconsin micro-brews and MORE!

Fri, Sep 13, 2024 – Sat, Sep 14, 2024 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm Daily

THE BANDS

Friday, September 13: DE LA BUENA: This powerhouse 10-piece band employ jazz harmonic sensibility and a deep-seated love of diverse cultures, De La Buena explores the textures and rhythms of Latin musics of the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions.

Saturday, September 14: THE POCKET KINGS: Dance parties are the name of the game with the funky fresh Pocket Kings, a groove-inspired cover band featuring classic R&B, Soul, and Funk music of the modern era.

Fox Valley Fire Art Performers: Special guest performances by The Fox Valley Fire Arts – sure to dazzle with their fiery flare! Enjoy a variety of red hot performances during the band intermission.

FEATURED FOOD

Flour Girl & Flame – Detroit style pizza topped with farm fresh ingredients, served up by a diversely-led and women-owned crew from Milwaukee

The Roost – Tasty fried chicken & all the fixin’s

El Grito (Friday only) – Using the tortilla as a vehicle to feature different regions of Mexico, coupled creative culinary explorations from around the world.

Cultura Cali (Saturday only) – Authentic Mexican flavors, bringing the fiesta to you with tantalizing tacos, burritos, and more (food cart of Jalisco Cocina Mexicana).

General Admission - $40 | Olbrich Members - $35. Must be 21 to attend - Tickets are non-refundable - CRACKLE happens rain or shine.

Presale Tickets - Available online (only) today! Day of Event Tickets - Available online (only) starting at 2 p.m. on the event date, weather permitting. Additional cost for food and beverages; no carry-ins. Bring lawn chairs; no seating will be provided outdoors.