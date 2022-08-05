media release: The Cradle Of American Haiku Festival is back! We welcome all Haiku enthusiasts to a weekend of Haiku, friendship, food and fun. Workshops, open readings, special presentations and more await you in Mineral Point, Wisconsin Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 5, 6 and 7. More details about the program schedule will follow. The Festival will be $40 per person.

We urge you to register as soon as possible and also book a room for the weekend. You can register online by clicking the tab above. Hotel, motel and B&B suggestions can be found at the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce.

You may also stay in touch through our Facebook page, Cradle of American Haiku. If you have questions please don't hesitate to email Shan Thomas at CradleofHaiku22@gmail.com. Can't wait to see everyone! Mineral Point has missed all of you!