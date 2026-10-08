media release: CRAFT BREWERIES TURN 50: FRIDAY, NOV. 27. Black Friday is stressful. Sure, you may end up snagging one of those foldable iPhones for $30, but the emotional toll is high, and beer is the cure. Stop by the taproom on Black Friday for a 4:30PM History of Craft Breweries talk with Brewmaster Kirby Nelson, and live music at 6PM. It’ll be a great way to unwind after Thanksgiving and Black Friday chaos.