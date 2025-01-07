Craft & Connect

media release: Calling all knitters, crocheters, and needlepoint enthusiasts! Whether you're a seasoned crafter or just starting out, bring your projects and join us for a cozy evening of crafting and conversation.

Share tips, show off your latest creations, or simply enjoy the company of fellow crafters while sipping on your favorite brew. Let's make something beautiful together!

No fees, no pressure—just bring your supplies and good vibes. Tag your crafty friends and join the fun!