media release: Blain’s Farm & Fleet is excited to welcome families to their Craft a Cookie in a Jar Workshop, sponsored by Anchor Hocking. This fun, hands-on experience invites kids to create a sweet holiday gift while sharing a special moment with their parents or guardians.

Store associates will guide children step by step as they layer pre-measured ingredients into an 8-oz canning jar donated by Anchor Hocking. Participants will also decorate their own gift tag to take home along with their finished cookie mix.