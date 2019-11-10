Craft & Direct Sales Fair

Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church 3705 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Start your Holiday shopping early by buying local.  There will various local vendors/individuals selling crafts, direct goods, bazaar items, and baked goods. Open to the public, no fee required to shop.

10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Saturday, November 10, 2018, Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Avenue

Info
Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church 3705 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
Fundraisers, Special Interests
608-513-2280
