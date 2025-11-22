Craft Fair & Chili Cookoff

Pathways of Wisconsin Inc 2040 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Pathways of Wisconsin is hosting a Craft and Arts Fair and Chili Cook Off at our day center. We serve individuals who have disabilities develop and maintain jobs in the community. All proceeds from this craft fair and chili cook off help us maintain our services and provide additional opportunities for the clients that we serve.

Spaces are available until filled. $30.00 per space (indoor space available) – Open to ALL Artisans and Crafters!

Pathways of WI Craft Fair and Fundraiser Application

Pathways of WI Fall Flyer

Send completed form to sarah.bass@pathwaysofwi.org

Pathways of WI

2040 Sherman Ave.

Madison WI 53704

Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-255-5011
