Craft Fair & Chili Cookoff
to
Pathways of Wisconsin Inc 2040 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Pathways of Wisconsin is hosting a Craft and Arts Fair and Chili Cook Off at our day center. We serve individuals who have disabilities develop and maintain jobs in the community. All proceeds from this craft fair and chili cook off help us maintain our services and provide additional opportunities for the clients that we serve.
Spaces are available until filled. $30.00 per space (indoor space available) – Open to ALL Artisans and Crafters!
Pathways of WI Craft Fair and Fundraiser Application
Send completed form to sarah.bass@pathwaysofwi.org
or mail to:
Pathways of WI
2040 Sherman Ave.
Madison WI 53704