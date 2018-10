Craft Fair

press release: Friday, November 2, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 3, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Middleton Senior Center, 7448 Hubbard Avenue

Large variety of handmade items crafted by local artisans. Quilts, jewelry, baskets, shawls, baby items, winter accessories, table runners, photographs, holiday decor, note cards, potato and popcorn bags. No Admission Fee