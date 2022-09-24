Craft Fair

press release: This is the return of the annual Oregon Firefighter/EMT Association Craft after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vendors will be on hand with sales ranging from home decor, holiday decor, leather goods, blankets/quilts, woodworks, Norwex, Pampered Chef, and much much more. The local 4-H club will be on site providing food and refreshments.

All proceeds go to the Oregon Firefighter/EMT Association to help with the purchase of equipment, training material, and support of the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District.

There is still room for vendors. Please contact us at the information below to register for a booth.

9:00am - 3:00pm, September 24, 2022, Oregon Middle School / 601 Pleasant Oak Drive Oregon, WI 53575

- $2 Entry Fee

oregoncraftfair@gmail.com or Division Chief Jesberger at cjesberger@oregonareafireems. org