media release: Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge, 5565 Tancho Drive Madison, WI, will be hosting a vendor craft fair, bake sale, and raffle basket event on Friday, October 27, from 9:00am – 3:00pm. There will be more than 20 vendors. Funds raised at this event will go to support the Oakwood Resident Association Fund and the Assisted Living Life Enrichment program. NEW this year is from 8am - 10am Travelin' Toms Coffee Truck and 11am - 1pm Blowin' Smoke BBQ. Public is welcome to attend this event.