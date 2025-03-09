media release: March 9, 2025, Noon to 4pm, The Curious Crafter, 4678 Cottage Grove Rd Madison, WI 53716

Come out to The Curious Crafter as we Craft for a Cause! This March 9, we are raising funds for the NEW Sennett Middle School Theater Program as they embark on their first production, "Moana Jr."

Noon - 4pm on Sunday, March 9th, 20% of all proceeds from in-studio purchases will be donated to the Theater Program! Hang out with us or take home your kits to create! Bring the family and friends and Craft for a Cause!