Craft Lab: Handmade Leg-warmers
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Join local artist Elizabeth White in crafting handmade leg-warmers from recycled felted wool. Participants will be working with yarn and yarn needles to hand sew with simple stitches that a beginner can easily pick up. Elizabeth encourages creativity, innovation, hard work and joy in the process as well as pride in the result whatever it may be. Ages 10+.
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
